Google Doodle Celebrates Selena!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

If you did a search on Google today, you might have noticed an animated/cartoon pic of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. Her birthday is April 17th (shout-out to all the Aires) so Google wasn’t celebrating her date of birth. She was tragically killed in March of 1995 so it couldn’t be her death anniversary. Then why are they choosing today to Selena?!?! Turns out, on this day in 1989 Selena released her very first studio album!!!! Did you click the Google Doodle and watch the celebratory cartoon of Selena?!?! Watch it below!!!!

