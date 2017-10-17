Chris Brown Details 45 Track Album ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’

By Robyn Collins

Chris Brown has revealed the final tracklist and special guests for his massive album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

The album’s 45 tracks allow plenty of room for guest appearances, and there are lots of them. The record, which is scheduled for a Halloween release, will include guest appearances by Usher, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, and R. Kelly.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon follows Brown’s 2015 release, Royalty.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Lost & Found”

2. “Privacy”

3. “Juicy Booty” Feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly

4. “Questions”

5. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

6. “Roses”

7. “Confidence”

8. “Rock Your Body”

9. “Tempo”

10. “Handle It” Feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty

11. “Sip”

12. “Everybody Knows”

13. “To My Bed”

14. “Hope You Do”

15. “This Ain’t”

16. “Pull Up”

17. “Party” Feat. Usher and Gucci Mane

18. “Sensei” Feat. A1

19. “Summer Breeze”

20. “No Exit”

21. “Pills & Automobiles” Feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black

22. “Hurt the Same”

23. “I Love Her”

24. “You Like”

25. “Nowhere”

26. “Other N—–”

27. “Tough Love”

28. “Paradise”

29. “Covered in You”

30. “Even”

31. “High End” Feat. Future and Young Thug

32. “On Me”

33. “Tell Me What to Do”

34. “Frustrated”

35. “Enemy”

36. “If You’re Down”

37. “Bite My Tongue”

38. “Run Away”

39. “This Way”

40. “Yellow Tape”

41. “Reddi Whip”

42. “Hangover”

43. “Emotion”

44. “Only 4 Me” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

45. “Grass Ain’t Greener”