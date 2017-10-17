Blac Chyna SUES ENTIRE KARDASHIAN FAMILY!!!! #IvyUnleashed

Ohhh SNAP! Looks like there will never be a cordil relayionshup between Blac Chyna and the KArdashian Fam. Check Out what TMZ wrote regarding the drama:

“Blac Chyna is now suing the entire Kardashian family saying they were responsible for putting the kibosh on her reality show with Rob, costing her a fortune — but E! sources are saying that’s BS, and there are emails that prove it.

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point E! network pulled the plug, claiming production was impossible.

Sources connected to the network tell us they have documentation showing the real reason their show was not picked up is because Chyna was making it impossible — she refused to be in the same room as Rob … so there was no way to shoot.

We’re also told E! was unhappy with anemic ratings.

Chyna is also suing the family for battery over her claims Rob brutalized during a December domestic violence incident.” -TMZ.com