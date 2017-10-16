Universal Orlando: Halloween Horror Nights 👻

I had such an amazing time this weekend at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. 9 terrifying haunted houses

  • The Shining (EPIC – just like the movie!)
  • SAW: The Games of Jigsaw (super gory but incredible attention to detail especially if you love the movie franchise)
  • American Horror Story: Volume 2 (my favorite house – I’ve never seen a season lol)
  • Ash vs Evil Dead (lots of humor in this one)
  • Dead Waters (A M A Z I N G !)
  • The Fallen (lots of ghouls & goblins in this one – make sure to look up!)
  • Scarecrow: The Reaping (BADASS! every actor is over 6 feet in this one – nucking futs!)
  • The Hive (weird but in a good suspenseful way)

Check out the recap of our IG story over the weekend & listen to win tickets of your own!

Broadcast live from Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights ✔️#HHN27

A post shared by Miguel Irizarry (@mijoplease) on

