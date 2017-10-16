Universal Orlando: Halloween Horror Nights 👻

I had such an amazing time this weekend at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. 9 terrifying haunted houses

The Shining (EPIC – just like the movie!)

SAW: The Games of Jigsaw (super gory but incredible attention to detail especially if you love the movie franchise)

American Horror Story: Volume 2 (my favorite house – I’ve never seen a season lol)

Ash vs Evil Dead (lots of humor in this one)

Dead Waters (A M A Z I N G !)

The Fallen (lots of ghouls & goblins in this one – make sure to look up!)

Scarecrow: The Reaping (BADASS! every actor is over 6 feet in this one – nucking futs!)

The Hive (weird but in a good suspenseful way)

