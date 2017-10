Released this morning, watch the first official trailer to Marvel’s Black Panther. In theaters February 16th, what do you think? Will you watch? Looks badass to me lol

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017