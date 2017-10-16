It’s National Dictionary Day, Word! @thelucylopez #411Pain

Dictionary Day is on October 16. The unofficial holiday celebrates the birth anniversary of American lexicographer, Noah Webster. Born on October 16, 1758, Webster is best known for publishing An American Dictionary of the English Language, the precursor of the now famous and widely used Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

I have a great memory of my friend Margot Tenenbaum & her brother Richie. You see one summer, they ran away and slept in the museum over night. They spent several nights reading books to each other & survived off of soda crackers & root beer. At least that’s what they told me. Margot also mentioned to me that , Richie’s favorite book was the dictionary. I’m sure she was kidding.

Here’s a word that I can’t believe was just added to the dictionary…

lit

(adjective) : offering much stimulating activity : exciting or happening

That party last night was lit!

Check out this video of an old lady explaining what LIT means… you’re welcome.