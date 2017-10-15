One Of The Girls From Fifth Harmony Falls On Stage But See How She Handles It!

Photo: Sasha Samsonova

Fifth Harmony is know for putting on great concerts with lots of dance routines, flash and energy. Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony in one of their recent concerts in Brazil fell on stage but quickly got right back up like it was nothing! The girls were preforming the song “Made you mad” when she suddenly slipped but handled it like pro! When Normani fell she went into a split and then while wearing thigh-high-heeled boots plus flipping that long hair got right back up like the super star she is! Take a look below. (from Enews/Youtube)

 

