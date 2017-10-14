The Spanish Remix Of Logic’s 1-800-273-8255 with Juanes!

Juanes the Colombian Singer jumped on Logic’s 1800-273-8255 featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. It’s a spanish remix! Juanes wanted to collaborate with Logic since he saw him in a concert in MIAMI he told Billboard Magazine (July 25, for his Everybody’s tour).

(from Billoard Magazine Interview)

“When I saw Logic, it made me be like, ‘Wow — this guy is so, so talented. So incredible.’ And also because this song is so powerful. I just loved that inspiration of the song. So we met each other, and I went to my studio with Mosty. We did a translation of the lyrics and recorded it. I’m so excited about its release.”