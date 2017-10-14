Camila Cabello Wants A Normal Social Life

From the outside looking in, it seems like Camila Cabello lives a pretty awesome life but the singer says she’s been emotional lately. Camila kicked off a YouTube documentary series a few weeks ago which follows her experience opening up for super star Bruno Mars 24K magic tour. In last weeks episode she get a little more personal and introduced the world to her best friends on the road which just happen to be her tour members. During one part of the episode she describes how her job is nothing like a normal 9 to 5, which then shows her living out of suitcases and washing her face in a hotel room. Camila then went on to say “It’s not like we clock in and then we’re out, like we’re living together. I don’t have a normal social life experience. Like, I’m not going to school and then going to parties after and meeting people.”

This isn’t her first time on tour, she used to tour with 5th Harmony but now that she is solo things seem to get a little more lonely for the singer. Yes, she has her tour mates but that doesn’t help the fact shes always on the road traveling and living out of a suitcase. I can totally see why she is getting emotional. Tour life isn’t for everyone but the singer continues to live her life on the road for her fans which she adores. Camila also stated “I’m human and I need to hug people, I need to laugh with people, I need to cry with people. Like, I need that part.” I couldn’t imagine living such a hectic life, we forget how those simple things mean the most! Cheer up, Camila!