Walk the Moon Take Over Your ‘Headphones’ with New Single

By Scott T. Sterling

Walk the Moon has debuted a brand new song, “Headphones.”

The track is the latest taste of what to expect from the band’s upcoming full-length, What If Nothing, due for release on Nov. 10.

Related: Walk The Moon Share ‘One Foot’ Video



The rollicking, upbeat track changes gears from a dance-happy new wave groove to ride out on a riff reminiscent of classic Rage Against the Machine.

Walk the Moon’s U.S. tour kicks off in Charlotte, NC, on Oct. 19 and runs through most of February 2018. See the band’s full tour itinerary here.

In the meantime, check out “Headphones,” which contains explicit language, now on Radio.com.