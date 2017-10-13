Taylor Swift Now Has An App!

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

We all know Taylor went missing in action for quite some time but now she is back and busier than ever! Not only is her album doing incredible along with her two new hit singles but yes, she is coming out with her own app! The application will be called ” The Swift Life” and has been described as ” a new digital entertainment project” and no other details have been provided yet. The announcement was made on Taylor’s YouTube account and the app is set to launch sometime later this year.

What we do know about the app is that it will have exclusive content and photos and even some direct communication from Taylor. Basically, it’s just like an instagram and snapchat account but with content only from Taylor which I’m sure has her fans in a frenzy! The app will also feature not only music but the best part…. Taymojis! According to Taylor “I think you guys are really going to like this”. Be on the look out for “The Swift Life”!

