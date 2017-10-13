Listen To Win Trip To L.A. For The Walking Dead 100 Premiere Night

AMC’s THE WALKING DEAD, returns SUNDAY, October 22 at 9PM!

  Listen to the Power 96 Morning show Monday, 10/16 – Thursday, 10/19 at 6:50A and 8:50A and keep track of Zed The Zombie’s Karaoke Song Titles.

On Thursday, October 19th, Caller 9 that can provide all four (4) Zombie Karaoke song titles will win a trip for two (2) to Los Angeles this weekend to attend THE WALKING DEAD 100 Premiere night, and special two hour Talking Dead Live hosted by Chris Hardwick with the cast.

  Plus, you’ll receive passes to The Walking Dead attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood!

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

 

