Super excited for the release of Sam Smith’s 2nd studio album “Thrill Of It All” due out November 3rd. Sam took to social media to share a trailer to promote the release, watch it above. What do you think? Are you a fan?

The Thrill Of It All. North American Tour.

Tickets on sale from 10am local today at https://t.co/BIA41FuDrx xx pic.twitter.com/VvUCD5cs37 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 12, 2017