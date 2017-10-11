Woman Pulls Shark Out Of Rock Pool. @thelucylopez

By Lucy Lopez
(Photo credit should read GREGORY BOISSY/AFP/Getty Images)

An Australian real estate agent has become a viral sensation after being filmed removing a shark from a rock pool in the suburb of Cronulla on Sunday. ABC reports that Melissa Hatheier has been dubbed the “in-house shark wrangler” after getting into the water, grabbing the child-sized shark and throwing it back into the ocean. “I herded him into the shallows and I just sort of got him with my knees and picked him up and threw him back,” she explains. The video has been viewed more than 105,000 times, with online praise including things such as, “Yes, Mel, you freaking mad dawg, That was legendary,” and, “…If Survivor don’t accept you, they’re kidding themselves.”

 

 

