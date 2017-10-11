Lindsay Lohan’s Bizzarre Plea For Harvey Weinstein Is Enabling AF. @thelucylopez

Lindsay Lohan defended disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in a now-deleted Instagram story. “Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan,’ she said in a clip posted Tuesday. ‘I’m in Dubai, I’m home, and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” The actress went on to slam Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman for announcing that she was leaving her husband of 10 years. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan declared. “And he’s never harmed me or did anything wrong to me. We’ve done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So stand up.” According to IMDb, only two of Lohan’s films involved Weinstein. He received a “special thanks” credit for the 2006 movie Bobby. And he was listed as an executive producer on 2013’s Scary Movie 5, in which Lohan played herself.

Check out the Lindsay Lohan Enabling Propaganda Below:

What Lindsay Lohan is doing is excusing HW’s behavior towards women. She’s enabling a sexual predator. She’s the ONLY ONE on planet earth (except for Donna Karan) who doesn’t see that this dude is shit.

If you have time… check this exposé by Ronana Farrow! The New Yorker Goes IN!!!!!