Lebron James Tweets Eminem Support

Racism is the only thing he’s Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that’s how he gets his rock off, he’s orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Of course the biggest thing on the internet today has been Eminem’s cypher during last nights BET Hip Hop Awards. A lot of responses from many high profile outlets & celebrities including former Heat player Lebron James. Check out his tweet above. Where do you stand? Agree? Disagree?