Taylor Swift Is A Creeper! 😜 @thelucylopez

Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage for her first live shows in the weeks following the release of her upcoming album Reputation. Sheโ€™s set to perform at two radio concerts in December – the shows will feature The Chainsmokers – Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony her album Reputation, is out November 10. BTWโ€ฆ Tay’s been sneaking up on fans’ live broadcasts and essentially giving them the surprise of their lives in the process.ย ย It’s apparently been going on for the past week or so and as well as just watching fans who are live broadcasting on Instagram, Taylor’s been getting properly involved and having a comment.ย ย

Check out the cool fan interaction right here…ย Taylor Swift Creeping On Fans!