Taylor Swift Is A Creeper! 😜 @thelucylopez

Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage for her first live shows in the weeks following the release of her upcoming album Reputation. She’s set to perform at two radio concerts in December – the shows will feature The Chainsmokers – Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony her album Reputation, is out November 10. BTW… Tay’s been sneaking up on fans’ live broadcasts and essentially giving them the surprise of their lives in the process. It’s apparently been going on for the past week or so and as well as just watching fans who are live broadcasting on Instagram, Taylor’s been getting properly involved and having a comment.

Check out the cool fan interaction right here… Taylor Swift Creeping On Fans!