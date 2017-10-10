Sly Stallone to Direct, Produce Creed 2 With Michael B. Jordan @jppower96

Sylvester Stallone will go behind the camera to direct and produce a sequel his 2015 hit boxing drama Creed, a project that will also reunite him with Creed co-star Michael B. Jordan. “Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B. Jordan in Creed 2 next year…one more round!” Stallone wrote Monday on Instagram. Creed, which was a reboot of Stallone’s Rocky franchise, was co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who previously helmed Jordan’s 2013 police brutality drama Fruitvale Station. Coogler’s followup directorial effort, Black Panther, also features Jordan and comes out next year. Meanwhile, Creed 2 will be Stallone’s first directing project since 2010’s The Expendables. He’s also expected to reprise his role as Rocky Balboa, which earned him Oscar nominations for both Creed and the original Rocky when it came out in 1976.

