She Got A Tattoo Of WHO’S Face?!? WOW! #IvyUnleashed

A week after finalizing her divorce from producer Dot Da Genius, Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of her boyfriend Big Sean’s face inked on the back of her left arm. Billboard reports that the tattoo was done by Los Angeles artist Miryam Lumpini and shows the rapper in a tuxedo.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

