Lady Gaga Share Message of Kindness on World Mental Health Day

Lady Gaga took to social media this afternoon to share a message on the importance of kindness for World Mental Health Day.

“Kindness Matters: Youth with high mental health inventory scores are significantly more likely to describe their environments as kind. 79% of ‘mentally healthy’ high schoolers say their schools are kind places,” she wrote.

“However, 61% of youth describe themselves as stressed and 1 in 4 say they are nervous all or most of the time,” she continued. “90% of youth think mental health is an important priority but less than half talk about it with anyone. ☹️ These statistics are highlights from a ‘Kind Communities Survey’ done by @btwfoundation [Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation] with Benenson Strategy Group. It focused on youth (15-24) and parents to explore the factors that impact youth mental wellness including their relationship and environment.”

“So simply, #BeKind,” she concluded.

Additionally, Gaga invited fans to join her for a live meditation/prayer today at 4pm PST.

See both posts below.