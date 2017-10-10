Iceland’s the Smallest Country to Qualify for Soccer’s World Cup @jppower96

Iceland’s men’s national soccer team defeated Kosovo 2-0 on Monday, thus clinching the island nation’s first-ever berth in the World Cup. But that wasn’t the only reason the feat was historic, as Iceland, with a population of just 335,000, became the smallest country to ever qualify for the sport’s preeminent tournament. According to CNN< Trinidad & Tobago, with a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach the World Cup back in 2006.