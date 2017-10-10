Iceland’s the Smallest Country to Qualify for Soccer’s World Cup @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Iceland’s men’s national soccer team defeated Kosovo 2-0 on Monday, thus clinching the island nation’s first-ever berth in the World Cup. But that wasn’t the only reason the feat was historic, as Iceland, with a population of just 335,000, became the smallest country to ever qualify for the sport’s preeminent tournament. According to CNN< Trinidad & Tobago, with a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach the World Cup back in 2006.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Listen Live