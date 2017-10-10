Chance The Rapper: Police Stop on Livestream 🚨

Chance The Rapper took to Instagram Live on Sunday after being pulled over by police in Chicago,
” Once again, lot of faith in the men and women… big faith in the men and women that put on the uniform, but policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive, so, you know. I’m with my baby, I got no burner in the car, no drugs in the car, nothing going on. Just came back from church.”
Watch the footage above, what do you think? Agree? Disagree?
More than 30,000 was raised for Hurricane Maria relief during the live stream concert of @chancetherapper last night. Amazing stuff 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kA0bgz8JNW
— Blake Currie (@spicy_currie123) October 5, 2017