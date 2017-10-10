Chance The Rapper: Police Stop on Livestream 🚨

Chance The Rapper took to Instagram Live on Sunday after being pulled over by police in Chicago,

” Once again, lot of faith in the men and women… big faith in the men and women that put on the uniform, but policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive, so, you know. I’m with my baby, I got no burner in the car, no drugs in the car, nothing going on. Just came back from church.

Watch the footage above, what do you think? Agree? Disagree?

