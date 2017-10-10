Beyoncé Celebrates 15 Years of ”03 Bonnie & Clyde’

Beyoncé took to Instagram this afternoon to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her hit track “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” with then boyfriend, now husband, JAY-Z.
The track was originally featured on Jay’s 2002 album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse and was released ahead of the album’s street date on October 10.
“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready? Lets go get em💙💜💚,” Bey captioned in a series of photos and clips from the iconic Chris Robinson directed music video.
