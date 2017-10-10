At Least 10 Dead in California Wine Country Wildfires @jppower96

At least 10 people have been killed and 100 injured by the wildfires currently whipping through northern California’s wine country. The AP reports that the fires broke out nearly simultaneously on Sunday and exploded overnight, destroying more than 1,500 homes and businesses. Santa Rosa was initially hit the hardest, as several neighborhoods and the Sutter Santa Rose Regional Hospital were evacuated. “It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before,” Marian Williams, who could feel the heat of the fire through her car as she fled, recalled. “Trees were on fire like torches.” Taken as a group, the fires are already among the 10 deadliest in California history, and the death toll is also expected to grow.