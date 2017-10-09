Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Scott T. Sterling
Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has come out in support of Indigenous Peoples Day, a counter-celebration/replacement for Columbus Day.
The singer posted a lengthy explanation as to why she feels a change to today’s (Oct. 9) holiday is overdue.
“#ColombusDay has for generations commemorated the brutal systematic murder, rape, destruction, displacement and enslavement of the Native Peoples of the Americas,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Colombus did not discover uninhabited land, he discovered tribes of humans who had been settled here for thousands of years; years of tradition, connection, culture, and ancestry.”
“Today’s changing of title and so many of us acknowledging why is another step closer to healing the gaping festering wounds of colonialism and imperialism that we are feeling the side effects of at an alarming rate,” Jauregui said towards the end of her lengthy post. “When we remember the truth of our history, we can learn from our mistakes and manifest a better, peaceful, more loving world around us.”
See the post below.
