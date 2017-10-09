Congratulations, It’s National Handbag Day. @thelucylopez #411Pain

Today is October 10th and it’s National Handbag Day.
It’s the perfect day for you to bust out your most expensive handbag! Pretend it’s totally normal to walk around with a mortgage payment hanging off your arm! Here’s a quick listicle of “Important Handbag Moments.”
Best Handbag Performance in a Movie…
Best Pronunciation of the Word Handbag …
Best use of a crossbody hobo handbag in American Film History…
Car Accident?… Remember…after 911…call 411…1-800-411-PAIN. Because your attorney matters…legal and medical referral service – 411 PAIN is a nationwide network that connects people with experienced attorneys to get their lives back on track after an auto accident or slip and fall. Learn more at www.411pain.com.