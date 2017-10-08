O.J. Simpson Staging Fake Paparazzi Video For Cash?!?

he Juice needs some loose change! TMZ reports that O.J. Simpson may be trying to stage fake paparazzi run-ins as a way to make money after he was released from a Nevada prison earlier this month. On Wednesday night, Simpson was dining at a posh country club in Las Vegas when he was overheard planning a TMZ-style video shoot by a TMZ videographer who was there to videotape him. Simpson later appeared in the venue’s parking lot, where he told another videographer that he offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. However, when TMZ’s own videographer then tried to ask him some questions, a seemingly flustered Simpson stopped talking and made a beeline for his car. The possibly staged moment seems similar to the one that took place at a Nevada gas station shortly after his release from prison, in which Simpson seemed to feign surprise about being caught by a paparazzo before gabbing away.