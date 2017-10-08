Is The Weeknd Collaborating With Marvel For A Comic Book Series?

Usually when the Weeknd does a collab, it’s a music collab, but not this time. The singer just announced a recent collaboration with Marvel Comics, which is super dope by the way and it is set to release “soon” so the singer says. The comic series staring the singer will be called “Starboy” and is expected to arrive early next year. The Weekend appeared at NYC’s Comic Con yesterday where he made the official announcement. It didn’t just end there, the singer made sure to sign autographs and take pictures with his fans too.

As we all know, “Starboy” is not only an album from the singer but also a hit single, I’m pretty sure the comic book will be just as successful as his music. According to an interview the singer had, he stated “‘Starboy’ is the next chapter of my career” and apparently according to the singer we have already met “The Starboy” before in past records. Stranger, but I’m rolling with it! Currently on tour, he’s not only a musician, now he’s a comic book, and we can’t forget he recently released a clothing collection with H&M, which sold out right away. Nothing can stop the Weekend from success! Can’t wait to see this comic book series unfold!