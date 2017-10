Iggy Azalea is reportedly being hauled into court by American Express for owing $300,000 on her credit card. According to TMZ, Iggy’s balance (which is exactly $299,147.81) is $250,000 over her credit limit. Amex is seeking to be paid in full for what she owes, plus legal fees. Iggy has been an American Express cardholder for at least two years and has yet to return multiple media outlets’ requests for comment.