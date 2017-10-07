Lionel Richie Thinks Scott Disick Is “Worst Person” For Daughter Sophia

Lionel Richie sure seems to hate Scott Disick, the chronically inebriated 34-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids. “He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source tells People about the American Idol judge’s reaction to his 19-year-old daughter Sofia’s new boyfriend. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.” That may be what winds up happening, as the source adds that “Sofia is much more invested in the relationship than Scott…He is just having fun.”

