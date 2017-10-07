Kylie Doesn’t Want To Photographed? What?!

Filed Under: #KylieJenner #pregnant
(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

We know how much anyone from the Kardashians camp love being in front of the camera but now that Kylie Jenner is pregnant she has been a home body. Actually she has been hiding so no one especially paparazzi can’t take pictures of her and the baby bump! Even though they will try to get a picture, Kylie has been good about staying out of sight. If she needs anything from the outside like shopping for the baby, Kylie has enough family and friends that have her back! Click here for more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror

Listen Live