馃憫BURGER KING BEACH RUN馃憫was a success 鈥硷笍 馃弮馃徑馃弮馃徑鈥嶁檧锔忦煆凁煆金煆凁煆解嶁檧锔忦煆凁煆金煆凁煆解嶁檧锔忦煆凁煆金煆凁煆解嶁檧锔廡hank you to everyone who participated to help raise funds for student scholarships w/ the McLamore Foundation ~ #IvyUnleashed @ivypower96 looks like she had tons of fun 馃拑馃徑

A post shared by #Power96 馃摶 Miami (@power965) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:30am PDT