Fat Joe And Jay Z Give Back MAJORLY To Puerto Rico

Hats got off to @fatjoe & Jay Z for stepping it up to help #migente de #puertorico 🙏🏽 You will all be blessed TEN TIMES MORE for the amazing efforts in helping the victims who are struggling so bad! (Celebs and everyday people like you and I) And sorry, it’s not #fakenews that people are STILL going through hell! I have family there and they are directly saying people are fighting for food, ice, water, and so many of the sick are dying! It’s STILL chaos, so please, stop judging and open your heart and be more loving 💗 As opposed to being critical and political. We don’t have time for that. This is a HUMANITARIAN crisis!!!! We should all just open up our hearts. Period.