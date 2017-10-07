Comedian Ralphie May dies at 45

Comedian Ralphie May passed away at the age of 45 today at a private residence in Las Vegas, where he performed on Thursday at Harrah’s. TMZ reports that the cause of death was cardiac arrest, and that May had been battling pneumonia for six weeks. May, who finished second on Last Comic Standing in 2003 and toured relentlessly from that point forward, was recognizable for his large frame and deft ability to appropriate slang. May is survived by two children, April June May (yes, that’s her name) and August James May, and his ex-wife, fellow comedian Lahna Turner.

