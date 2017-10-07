Did Justin Bieber’s Pastor Screen New Girlfriend Paola Paulin?!?

After news broke this week that Justin Bieber is dating 26-year-old Ballers actress Paola Paulin, The Sun reports that Bieber’s new squeeze was screened beforehand by his Hillsong Church pastor, Carl Lentz. “Justin does not make a move without consulting [Carl],” says a source. “Carl wants to help Justin rebuild his life in a solid way and the woman he is with–his romantic partner–has a big influence on him…Justin will not seriously date anyone–even casually date someone–who does not go in for Hillsong and Carl. She has to embrace it entirely.” That might explain why the two were spotted on Wednesday night going from services at Hillsong to partying at the Chateau Marmont. Never change, Biebs!