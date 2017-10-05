Tyrese vs The Rock: Fast 9 Delayed?

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Welp looks like the beef between Tyrese & The Rock continues over the Fast & the Furious franchise. That Instagram caption though?! Fast 9 has been delayed till April 10th of 2020 & Tyrese is feeling some sort of way about it. What do you think?
Tyrese blames The Rock for ‘Fast 9’ delay: ‘Congratulations for making the franchise about YOU’ https://t.co/IHTqJdqpW3 pic.twitter.com/C17uNr3txX
— Complex (@Complex) October 5, 2017