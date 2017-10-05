Tyrese vs The Rock: Fast 9 Delayed?

Actor Vin Diesel poses with actors Tyrese Gibson (C-L) and Michelle Rodriguez (C-R) and other member of the "Furious 7" cast as he is honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California, April 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Welp looks like the beef between Tyrese & The Rock continues over the Fast & the Furious franchise. That Instagram caption though?! Fast 9 has been delayed till April 10th of 2020 & Tyrese is feeling some sort of way about it. What do you think?

