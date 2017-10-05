Tropical Storm Nate Could Hit Gulf Coast as Hurricane @jppower96

The bad weather news just keeps coming for the southeasterrn U.S. A cyclone currently wreaking havoc in Nicaragua and Honduras has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate, and experts expect it will develop into a hurricane within the next three days and potentially hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. “Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system and heed any advice given by local officials,” the National Hurricane Center says, although the organization adds, “it is too early to specify the timing, location or magnitude of these impacts.” Thankfully, Nate’s sustained winds are estimated to top out at 75 mph, far less than Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.