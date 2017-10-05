NFL Star Cam Newton Called Out for Sexist Dig at Female Reporter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being labeled a sexist after laughing at a female reporter on Wednesday. The New York Post reports that the awkward exchange took place when The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue asked a question about routes being taken by Newton’s receivers during a press conference. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes… it’s funny,” he responded with a chuckle. Rodrique was unamused and later tweeted, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.” She added, “I spoke with [Newton] after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.” Rodrigue also claimed that the athlete has yet to “apologize for his comments.” The Observer paraphrased Newton’s subsequent interaction with Rodrigue by writing, “Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear ‘reporters’ talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters. Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues.”