Is O.J. Simpson Breaking the Law By Signing Autographs? @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

TMZ has obtained a photo of O.J. Simpson signing memorabilia such as football helmets in a Las Vegas hotel room as part of a two-day autograph spree. On the surface, this isn’t illegal, as the memorabilia is likely going to be auctioned. However, TMZ points out that the Juice owes $100 million to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and so any money he makes is seized to pay off this debt—unless he gets around this rule by earning cash under the table. Of course, that would be a violation of federal tax laws, the publication notes, and could land Simpson back in prison.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror

Listen Live