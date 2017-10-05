Is O.J. Simpson Breaking the Law By Signing Autographs? @jppower96

TMZ has obtained a photo of O.J. Simpson signing memorabilia such as football helmets in a Las Vegas hotel room as part of a two-day autograph spree. On the surface, this isn’t illegal, as the memorabilia is likely going to be auctioned. However, TMZ points out that the Juice owes $100 million to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and so any money he makes is seized to pay off this debt—unless he gets around this rule by earning cash under the table. Of course, that would be a violation of federal tax laws, the publication notes, and could land Simpson back in prison.