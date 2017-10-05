Does Lil Wayne Have a Secret Teenage Son? @jppower96

Surprise! A woman named Kelotia Watson is claiming that Lil Wayne is the father of her 15-year-old son. TMZ reports that Watson even went to court a few years ago to seek child support and establish paternity. Although a Louisiana judge ordered him to pay $5,000 a month support, Weezy hasn’t paid up since he was never served papers. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper will take a paternity test, however, and buck up if it turns out he is the dad.