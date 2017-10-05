Does Lil Wayne Have a Secret Teenage Son? @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Surprise! A woman named Kelotia Watson is claiming that Lil Wayne is the father of her 15-year-old son. TMZ reports that Watson even went to court a few years ago to seek child support and establish paternity. Although a Louisiana judge ordered him to pay $5,000 a month support, Weezy hasn’t paid up since he was never served papers. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper will take a paternity test, however, and buck up if it turns out he is the dad.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror

Listen Live