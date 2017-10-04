Artists Revealed For Phantasma Music Fest At House Of Horror Haunted Carnival

Filed Under: Afrojack, doral, hoh, House of Horror Haunted Carnival, Miami, Phantasma

LFirst, we brought you Steve Aoki, then it was Calvin Harris and last year, it was The Chainsmokers.

Now, the Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival is coming back and it’s bigger and better than ever – expanding to two awesome days, November 3rd and November 4th.

We’ve already revealed Latin Superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will be performing on Friday, November 3rd.

Now, we’re revealing the rest of the line-up for Phase 1.

It’s Flosstradamus, Dillon Francis and Cheat Codes but it doesn’t end there.

and now we are bringing you

AFROJACK!

You Can’t miss this 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience!

Buy your advanced tickets here

A 2-day pass is only $59

It’s the epic Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, November 3rd and 4th at the Miami International Mall in Doral.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror

Listen Live