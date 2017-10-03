Tom Petty Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Age 66 @jppower96

The music world lost an icon on Monday when singer-songwriter Tom Petty died at the age of 66. “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” the musician’s longtime manager said in a statement. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.” Petty just finished a 40th anniversary tour with his longtime band, The Heartbreakers, with whom he recorded such hits as “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” and “Refugee.” Unafraid to discuss his struggles with substance abuse, Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, and was also a member of The Traveling Wilburys, the late-’80s supergroup that featured Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne. For his part, Dylan reacted to the news of Petty’s imminent death by releasing a statement to Rolling Stone which read, “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”