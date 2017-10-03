Man Shot, Survived & Saved 30 People At The Same Time In Las Vegas. 😔

Smith – grabbed people and told them to follow him toward a handicapped parking area in the direction of the airport, away from Las Vegas Boulevard. Smith said, “You could hear the shots. It sounded like it was coming from all over Las Vegas Boulevard.” A few young girls weren’t fully hidden. He stood up and moved toward them to urge them to get on the ground. That’s when a bullet struck him in the neck. He’s alive and well! You can help Smith pay for his medical bills here…https://www.gofundme.com/jonathan-smiths-medical-expenses