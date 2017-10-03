Dude Flips Off Shooter! 😧 @thelucylopez

By Lucy Lopez
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The most insane country music  fan flipped the bird at the Las Vegas gunman as he fired bullets into a crowd of concertgoers.  

The video, obtained by The Sun, shows the unidentified man holding a can of beer as he appeared to look for the shooter — who unloaded round after round from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel as revelers enjoyed the music at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night.

Check out the video here … it’s possibly the MOST insane thing I’ve seen today… Man Flips Off Shooter Video Here

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live