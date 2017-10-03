Dude Flips Off Shooter! 😧 @thelucylopez

The most insane country music fan flipped the bird at the Las Vegas gunman as he fired bullets into a crowd of concertgoers.

The video, obtained by The Sun, shows the unidentified man holding a can of beer as he appeared to look for the shooter — who unloaded round after round from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel as revelers enjoyed the music at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night.

