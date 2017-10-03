Artists Revealed For Phantasma Music Fest At House Of Horror Haunted Carnival

LFirst, we brought you Steve Aoki, then it was Calvin Harris and last year, it was The Chainsmokers.

Now, the Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival is coming back and it’s bigger and better than ever – expanding to two awesome days, November 3rd and November 4th.

We’ve already revealed Latin Superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will be performing on Friday, November 3rd.

Now, we’re revealing the rest of the line-up for Phase 1.

It’s Flosstradamus, Dillon Francis and Cheat Codes but it doesn’t end there.

and now we are bringing you

AFROJACK!

You Can’t miss this 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience!

A 2-day pass is only $59

It’s the epic Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, November 3rd and 4th at the Miami International Mall in Doral.