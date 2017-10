Legendary rocker Tom Petty has died after a being removed from life support. He was 66 years old.

He was found unconscious and not breathing, and was then rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital from his Malibu home, suffering from a heart attack. He was placed on life support, but was removed after he had no brain activity, according to TMZ.com

