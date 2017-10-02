Las Vegas: Fundraising Campaign for Victims

GoFundMe account established for victims, victims’ families has 15,000 contributions in excess of $1.2 million: https://t.co/n9LIpa2aBF pic.twitter.com/KJpnaFACQp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

A lot of questions on how to be proactive in helping victims of Las Vegas. Donating blood is crucial, for more on this click here. A GoFundMe account has been activated to help victims – already halfway at their goal of $2 million. To access this account click here.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I’ve pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

