Las Vegas: Fundraising Campaign for Victims

Filed Under: blood, donate, GoFundMe, Help, Las Vegas
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A lot of questions on how to be proactive in helping victims of Las Vegas. Donating blood is crucial, for more on this click here. A GoFundMe account has been activated to help victims – already halfway at their goal of $2 million. To access this account click here.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Mijo (7pm - Midnight)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get your tickets to Phantasma Music Festival at House of Horror
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live