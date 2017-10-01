Jay-Z Might Have Stirred The Pot With This Video!!!!

Filed Under: #TakeAKnee, 49ers, 4:44, 4:44 the album, art, Bam, bey, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Colin K, Colin Kaepernick, Comedy, concern, controversial, Controversy, cool, damian marley, Entertainment, Football, google, internet, Jay, Jay-Z, JayOnAir96, Media, Mr. Carter, Music, new album, new music, new season, news, NFL, peaceful protest, perform, Performance, Photos, police brutality, protest, Rumi Carter, San Francisco, Saturday Night Live, Shawn Carter, Sir Carter, sitcom, snl, sports, stage, style, The Carters, TV, tv show, Video, work
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Jay-Z was tapped by Saturday Night Live to perform for the season opener and he decided to use the stage to address a major concern of his. If you’re thinking of him talking about Kanye, you’re wrong. He decided to weigh in on the #TakeAKnee with a customized Colin Kaepernick San Francisco jersey. Take a look at the video of his “Bam,” performance featuring Damian Marley below. Be sure to let me know how you feel about it!!!!

In case you missed it, here’s a close up of the jersey…

Could this explain why he turned down the NFL from performing as the halftime act for the Big Game?!?!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

New Phantasma Artists Revealed
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live