Jay-Z Might Have Stirred The Pot With This Video!!!!

Jay-Z was tapped by Saturday Night Live to perform for the season opener and he decided to use the stage to address a major concern of his. If you’re thinking of him talking about Kanye, you’re wrong. He decided to weigh in on the #TakeAKnee with a customized Colin Kaepernick San Francisco jersey. Take a look at the video of his “Bam,” performance featuring Damian Marley below. Be sure to let me know how you feel about it!!!!

In case you missed it, here’s a close up of the jersey…

Could this explain why he turned down the NFL from performing as the halftime act for the Big Game?!?!