PUERTO RICO DESPERATION: Mayor Of San Juan Fears GENOCIDE Of Her People! #IvyUnleashed

By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: boricua, Hurricane, irma, ivy unleashed, j lo, marc anthony, Power 96, puerto rico, san juan, Search Results San Juan/Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, ya chica ivy
COROZAL, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 27: People wait in line to fill containers with water from a natural spring on the side of the road as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 27, 2017 in Corozal, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

🚨 🇵🇷 MAYDAY 🇵🇷 MAYDAY 🇵🇷 🚨WE ARE DYING HERE🚨 WE WILL SEE A GENOCIDE IN PUERTO RICO IF SUFFICIENT HELP IS NOT RECEIVED‼️Such a SHAME how we can’t get ish together to properly help these poor people‼️ ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️Please HELP by DONATING to UNITEDFORPUERTORICO.com or SOMOSUNAVOZ.com and please PRAY for #puertorico @marcanthony @jlo #unidosporpuertorico #somosunavoz @pitbull PLEASE SHARE‼️‼️‼️ REPOST REPOST‼️‼️

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

New Phantasma Artists Revealed
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live