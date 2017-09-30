Lionel Richie Joins Katy Perry And Luke Bryan On American Idol Panel #IvyUnleashed

Hello, is it Lionel Richie you’re looking for? If your name is American Idol, then yes, it is! TMZ reports that the Commodore-turned-yacht-rocker will be paid $10 million to appear on the upcoming season of the reality reboot. That’s right in line with what fellow judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest will reportedly make, while judge Katy Perry’s $25 million annual salary dwarfs those of her male counterparts. (Bryan confirmed the composition of the three-judge panel in a video announcement today, calling Richie his “hero.”) As TMZ notes, the ABC endeavor has totally blown the roof off its budget. Thankfully, if they need a fourth judge–or just someone to clean the spit off the microphones–the clay bust of Richie that the blind girl in the “Hello” video sculpted will likely work for free.